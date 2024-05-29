Watch CBS News

5/29: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on day one of jury deliberations in former President Trump's "hush money" trial, how severe weather is impacting air travel across the U.S., and the early process of preparing the Oval Office for a possible new administration.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.