CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Delay in breaching classroom during school shooting was "wrong decision," official says
Official provides detailed timeline of school shooting, police response
At NRA forum, Trump mocks GOP leaders who didn't attend
Jury starts deliberations in lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
A mother whose son killed 8 speaks out amid renewed push for "red flag" laws
Maker of rifle used in Uvalde withdraws from NRA convention
At least 4 states now offering monkeypox vaccine to at-risk contacts
Officials continuing to investigate deaths at Bahamas resort
Outrage over death of Black man seen held in gas-filled police vehicle
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News, May 27, 2022
Texas police: "Wrong decision" to delay confronting gunman; Participants prepare for Taps Across America tradition
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On