Trump must testify in N.Y. fraud investigation, appeals court rules

Bipartisan senators meeting on guns see promise in red-flag laws

Husband of teacher killed in Texas school shooting has died

Texas shooting survivor says her stepbrother, who died, wanted to be a police officer

4th-grade shooting survivor says gunman told class: "It's time to die"

Gunman wasn't confronted by anyone before entering school, police say

Police scrutinized for response to Texas mass shooting; Uvalde forever changed by senseless act of violence

CBS Evening News, May 26, 2022 Police scrutinized for response to Texas mass shooting; Uvalde forever changed by senseless act of violence

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On