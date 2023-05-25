Watch CBS News

5/25: Prime Time with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the 18-year prison sentence for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, the Supreme Court's decision to weaken the EPA's power over wetlands, and how airlines are expected to handle the Memorial Day weekend rush.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.