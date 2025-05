Trump aims tariff threats at Apple and sends stock markets spiraling; Indie pop band Lucius makes a return visit to Saturday Sessions, talks origin story.

5/24: Saturday Morning Trump aims tariff threats at Apple and sends stock markets spiraling; Indie pop band Lucius makes a return visit to Saturday Sessions, talks origin story.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On