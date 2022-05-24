CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Live Updates: At least 18 children, 1 adult killed after shooter opens fire at Texas elementary school
Biden: "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"
Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas and Minnesota primary results
"Grief overwhelms the soul": Reactions to Texas elementary school shooting
Ex-Sandy Hook congressman begs for gun laws after Texas school shooting
Iraqi man in U.S. charged in alleged ISIS plot to kill George W. Bush
U.S. bases that honored confederate leaders to receive new names
Amber Heard's attorneys rest case as civil trial continues
Biden to sign policing executive order 2 years after George Floyd died
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News, May 24, 2022
At least 14 students killed in Texas school shooting; NYC subway shooting suspect in custody
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On