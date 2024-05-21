Watch CBS News

5/21: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the state of the Trump trial now that both sides have rested their cases, why water systems are under the threat of cyberattacks, and the controversy over voices used by rapidly growing artificial intelligence technology.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.