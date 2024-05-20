Watch CBS News

5/20: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

Jeff Glor reports on the aftermath of a helicopter crash that killed the president of Iran, the end of questioning for former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, and how CEOs of companies manage to hold on to sky-high salaries.
