"Cruel summer": Gas forecast to top $6 per gallon nationally

Trump Attorney General Bill Barr in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee, source says

Friend, former agent, others testify about Johnny Depp's substance use

First flights of baby formula expected "within days," official says

Oklahoma lawmakers approve bill banning almost all abortions

January 6 committee asks GOP rep for info about Capitol tour before assault

CDC clears Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine boosters for children as young as five

Senate passes $39.8 billion Ukraine aid bill, sending it to Biden's desk

COVID cases and hospitalizations surge nationwide; Group of female Rhodes Scholars make West Point history

CBS Evening News, May 19, 2022 COVID cases and hospitalizations surge nationwide; Group of female Rhodes Scholars make West Point history

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On