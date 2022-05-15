3 hurt at Las Vegas music festival when fans rush exit, police say

Buttigieg says Biden administration working to end baby formula shortage

Security guard killed in Buffalo shooting hailed as a hero

NATO chief says Ukraine "can win this war"

1 dead, 4 critically wounded after shooting inside Orange County church, police say

Man unknowingly buys former plantation house where his ancestors were enslaved

Biden to travel Tuesday to Buffalo following mass shooting

CBS Weekend News, May 15, 2022 10 dead after shooting at Buffalo grocery store; The Johnny Depp - Amber Heard defamation trial resumes

