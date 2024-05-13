Watch CBS News

5/13: Prime Time with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the testimony of a key witness in former President Trump's "hush money" trial, the explosive operation to clear bridge wreckage in Baltimore, and the important comeback of bees in the U.S.
