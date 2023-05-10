George Santos Charged
E. Jean Carroll Interview
Texas Mall Shooting
Debt Ceiling Deadline
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
George Santos charged with fraud, money laundering and more crimes
House GOP says 2020 Biden campaign exploited former intel officials
New program to require curfews, GPS tracking for asylum-seeking families
Indiana sheriff's deputy killed, child injured in dog attack
CDC investigating possible mpox resurgence amid dozens of new cases
Oklahoma police searching for someone yelling "help" instead find goat
Texas man sentenced to 25 years for killing protester in 2020
Heather Armstrong, pioneering blogger known as "Dooce," dead at 47
Derelict Florida house lists for $650,000. Sorry, it's under contract.
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
5/10: Prime Time with John Dickerson
John Dickerson reports on Rep. George Santos' arraignment on federal charges, an FDA panel's recommendation for an over-the-counter birth control pill, and a new Biden administration asylum policy ahead of Title 42's end.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On