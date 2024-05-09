Watch CBS News

5/9: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the wrap of Stormy Daniels' testimony in Donald Trump's criminal trial, the status of the Baltimore bridge collapse cleanup, and a new asylum policy that could affect migrants in the U.S.
