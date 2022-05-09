CBS News App
Putin defends invasion of Ukraine in Russian "Victory Day" speech
Bahamas asks U.S. lab to help solve mystery deaths of 3 Americans
Corrections official dies after she and and escaped inmate are captured in Indiana
Denied abortions, many women face "financial distress" for years
Woman fatally struck by Florida train, 63rd death linked to high-speed rail
U.S. Marshals assist in security of Supreme Court after leak
Accuser testifies in Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial
Mother charged in death of baby found in Minnesota lake in 2003
Havana hotel explosion death toll climbs to 35
CBS Evening News, May 9, 2022
Putin defends Ukraine war in "Victory Day" speech; America's Big Sisters mentors young girls without moms
