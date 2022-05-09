Mother charged in death of baby found in Minnesota lake in 2003

U.S. Marshals assist in security of Supreme Court after leak

Woman fatally struck by Florida train, 63rd death linked to high-speed rail

Denied abortions, many women face "financial distress" for years

Corrections official dies after she and and escaped inmate are captured in Indiana

Bahamas asks U.S. lab to help solve mystery deaths of 3 Americans

Putin defends invasion of Ukraine in Russian "Victory Day" speech

Putin defends Ukraine war in "Victory Day" speech; America's Big Sisters mentors young girls without moms

CBS Evening News, May 9, 2022 Putin defends Ukraine war in "Victory Day" speech; America's Big Sisters mentors young girls without moms

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On