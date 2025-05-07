Watch CBS News

5/7: CBS Mornings Plus

A global audience watches as the College of Cardinals begins its centuries-old tradition of electing a new pope. Also, how an AI tool called “Debunk-Bot” is showing promise in correcting misinformation and shifting people’s beliefs.
