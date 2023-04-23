CBS Weekend News, April 23, 2023

"Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden announces cancer diagnosis

Jeff Shell, former CEO of NBCUniversal, departs company following "inappropriate relationship"

Lizzo protests Tennessee law by bringing drag queens on stage at her Knoxville show

Mike Pence says he wants abortion pill mifepristone "off the market"

U.S. government personnel evacuated from Sudan amid violence, embassy shuttered

Biden set to name Julie Chavez Rodriguez as 2024 campaign manager

After earthquake, war-torn northwest Syria struggles to move forward

U.S. embassy staff and families evacuated from Sudan; Theme restaurants make comeback in California

