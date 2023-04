Colin Kaepernick to pay for autopsy of inmate family says was "eaten alive" by bugs

1 killed, several hurt on Connecticut bridge after fuel tanker catches fire

Sudan fighting rages as death toll climbs over 400

Former Manhattan prosecutor to testify before House committee

Hunter Biden attorneys to meet with DOJ officials

Lyft to "significantly reduce" workforce under new CEO

Supreme Court maintains FDA approval of abortion pill, preserving access for now

CBS Evening News, April 21, 2023 Supreme Court set to issue ruling on abortion drug mifepristone; Wrongfully convicted man freed after 28 years meets longtime pen pal

