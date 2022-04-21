Best Buy recalls 772,000 air fryers after more than 100 catch fire

Boyfriend arrested in murder of NYC mom found stuffed in duffel bag

Florida Legislature votes to strip Disney of special tax status

Philadelphia to end mask mandate days after reinstating it

Harris' chief of staff Tina Flournoy to exit administration

Satellite images appear to show new mass graves outside Mariupol

Putin orders blockade of Mariupol steel plant; How Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 96th birthday

CBS Evening News, April 21, 2022 Putin orders blockade of Mariupol steel plant; How Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 96th birthday

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On