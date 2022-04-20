Netflix shares slide after it loses 200,000 subscribers

Dwayne Haskins ran out of gas before he was killed, 911 call shows

Americans often "forced" to pay medical bills they don't owe

Former Honduran president to be extradited to U.S.

Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back

Florida Senate votes to strip Disney of special self-government status

Justice Dept. appeals mask ruling after CDC says mandate still needed

Russia ramps up assault along front lines; Remembering CBS News legend Mike Hopkins

CBS Evening News, April 20, 2022 Russia ramps up assault along front lines; Remembering CBS News legend Mike Hopkins

