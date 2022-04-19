CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
Justice Department will appeal mask ruling if CDC says mandate is still needed
Student loan program changes could bring millions closer to getting out of debt
Johnny Depp takes stand, calls Amber Heard's allegations "heinous"
Two men accused of posing as federal agents indicted on federal charges
Man who killed Jacqueline Avant sentenced to 190 years to life in prison
Trump pushes back against New York Attorney General's contempt effort
Biden launches $6 billion effort to save nuclear power plants
Judge dismisses murder charges against Suzanne Morphew's husband
Retired conservative judge willing to testify about Pence and Jan. 6
CBS Evening News, April 19, 2022
Russia bombards Ukraine in battle for Donbas; Phoenix Suns' Bismack Biyombo donates salary to Congo hospital
