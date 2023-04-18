CBS Evening News, April 18, 2023

4 killed in Maine home, 3 wounded in highway shooting by same suspect

DeSantis meets with GOP congressional lawmakers as he mulls White House bid

Walmart stabbing suspect crashes into students in Thousand Oaks

1 dead in parking garage collapse in New York City

Senate Democrats fail to replace Feinstein on Judiciary Committee

Man charged in shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl is in custody

Biden and Harris release their tax returns

Dominion and Fox News reach 11th hour settlement in defamation case

