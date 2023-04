Who's who in the Dominion v. Fox News defamation trial

U.S. arrests 2 over alleged secret Chinese police outpost in New York

Poll: Most say congressional GOP should let Trump probes run their course

Family in mourning after deadly Sweet 16 party shooting in Alabama

Poll: Large majority want to see debt ceiling raised to avoid default

Ohio officers won't face state charges in fatal shooting of Jayland Walker

Charges filed against homeowner in shooting of Black teen

John Dickerson reports on Speaker McCarthy's offer for a debt ceiling deal, the Fox News defamation trial, and America's latest mass shooting.

