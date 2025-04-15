Watch CBS News

4/15: The Daily Report

Lindsey Reiser reports on the latest in the case of a Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador, how tariffs are leading to a target on a major U.S. company, and what can be done to help improve the country's most endangered rivers.
