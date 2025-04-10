Watch CBS News

4/10: CBS Mornings Plus

Facing mounting pressure from business leaders and global allies, President Trump has announced a temporary pause on tariffs. Also, Yvonne Strahovski on closing out Serena Joy’s story in "The Handmaid’s Tale."
