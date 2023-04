California considers ban on 5 food additives linked to health risks

Mom of 6-year-old boy who shot his Virginia teacher indicted

U.S. deems jailed Wall Street Journal reporter "wrongfully detained" in Russia

EPA to propose car pollution limits that would require big boost in EV sales

Biden administration doesn't know extent of Pentagon document leak

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says friend was killed in Louisville shooting

John Dickerson reports on Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones being reinstated, the DOJ appealing an abortion pill ruling, and China's latest war games.

4/10: CBS News Prime Time John Dickerson reports on Tennessee State Representative Justin Jones being reinstated, the DOJ appealing an abortion pill ruling, and China's latest war games.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On