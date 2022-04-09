More Americans prefer daylight saving time to standard time

In a first, commercial crew docks with space station

Three people killed in shooting at Georgia gun range

U.K. prime minister meets with Ukraine's leader in Kyiv

17-year-old Ukrainian girl remains in U.S. border custody

Steelers' Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by dump truck

After deadly train station strike, Ukraine's leader wants tough response

Officials warn of increased Russian aggression; billboards with Ukrainian national flower pop up in U.S.

CBS Weekend News, April 9, 2022 Officials warn of increased Russian aggression; billboards with Ukrainian national flower pop up in U.S.

