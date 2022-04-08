Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells 60 Minutes what he saw in Bucha: "Death. Just death."
Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years, Academy says
Blind drag racer has a lesson about following your dreams
Partial verdicts for men accused of plot to kidnap Michigan governor
4 suspended Secret Service employees probed in case involving federal agent impostors
Read the letter Harris wrote to her goddaughter about Jackson's confirmation
Biden, Jackson celebrate Supreme Court confirmation: "A historic moment"
Mother accused of drowning her baby and toddler in bathtub
What's my tax rate? Here are the income brackets for 2022.
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News, April 8, 2022
At least 52 dead in Ukraine train station attack; Blind drag racer shares lesson on perseverance
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On