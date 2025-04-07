Watch CBS News

4/7: The Daily Report

Lindsey Reiser reports on how President Trump's tariffs announcement is affecting a new week of trading, the Supreme Court's latest action in the case of a man wrongfully deported to El Salvador, and the fuel-centered concept of "sportswashing."
