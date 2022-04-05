2nd man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting that left 6 dead

Defense Secretary defends military against Gaetz's accusations of "woke-ism"

The newest meatless meat is made from air

Oklahoma state House approves bill to make almost all abortions illegal

Top U.S. military officer expects Ukraine conflict to be "measured in years"

White House set to extend student loan repayment pause through August 31

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crimes in U.N. plea; Harvard students help fleeing Ukrainians find housing

CBS Evening News, April 5, 2022 Zelenskyy accuses Russia of war crimes in U.N. plea; Harvard students help fleeing Ukrainians find housing

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On