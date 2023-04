Trump awarded legal fees from Stormy Daniels in defamation case

Weapons, ammunition, yearbooks found in Nashville shooter's home, warrant says

Read the full Trump indictment charging him with 34 felony counts

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg says "thorough investigation" led to Trump indictment

Trump responds to indictment in first remarks after his arraignment

Trump charged with 34 felony counts, pleads not guilty

Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts; Suspect drives stolen box truck onto Houston airport tarmac during pursuit

CBS Evening News, April 4, 2023 Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts; Suspect drives stolen box truck onto Houston airport tarmac during pursuit

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On