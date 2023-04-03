CBS Evening News, April 3, 2023

DeSantis signs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit

LSU's Angel Reese defends taunts at NCAA final: "I don't fit the narrative"

Voters go to the polls in Chicago mayor's race that highlights Democrats' divide

Roy McGrath, ex-chief of staff to Maryland governor, killed by gunfire

Tax deadline extended in storm-impacted areas in several states

Trump arrives in New York ahead of expected surrender and arraignment

Trump in New York awaiting arraignment; Baby pulled from Turkey earthquake rubble reunited with mother

