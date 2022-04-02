4/2: CBS Saturday Morning

Missing hiker's body found in Los Angeles park with dog by his side

Warring parties in Yemen agree to two-month truce

Two types of Suave aerosol deodorant recalled due to elevated benzene levels

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin announces run for Congress

People around the world try to break through censorship to reach Russians

Will Smith resigns from the Academy after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Ukrainian president warns that retreating Russian forces are leaving mines

Ukrainian forces reclaim more territory surrounding Kyiv; The Dish: The history of Café Du Monde.

