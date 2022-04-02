Ukraine Crisis
Ukrainian president warns that retreating Russian forces are leaving mines
Will Smith resigns from the Academy after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
People around the world try to break through censorship to reach Russians
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin announces run for Congress
Two types of Suave aerosol deodorant recalled due to elevated benzene levels
Warring parties in Yemen agree to two-month truce
29 Minnesotans suffer norovirus symptoms after eating raw oysters
Biden's $5.8 trillion budget proposal geared toward moderates
Missing hiker's body found in Los Angeles park with dog by his side
4/2: CBS Saturday Morning
Ukrainian forces reclaim more territory surrounding Kyiv; The Dish: The history of Café Du Monde.
