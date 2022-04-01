CBS Evening News, April 1, 2022

Man charged with murder in death of missing teen Naomi Irion

Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in vehicle, police say

Russians possibly received "significant doses" of radiation at Chernobyl plant

The White House diaries and the 7-hour gap in Trump's day on Jan. 6

Ghislaine Maxwell will not get a new trial, judge rules

Notorious mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin announces run for Congress

Will Smith resigns from the Academy after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

U.S. official says Ukrainian helicopters attacked oil depot in Russia

March jobs report shows strong gains; Grandson brings his grandparents' love song to life

March jobs report shows strong gains; Grandson brings his grandparents' love song to life

