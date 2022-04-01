Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
U.S. official says Ukrainian helicopters attacked oil depot in Russia
Will Smith resigns from the Academy after slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin announces run for Congress
Notorious mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida
Ghislaine Maxwell will not get a new trial, judge rules
The White House diaries and the 7-hour gap in Trump's day on Jan. 6
Russians possibly received "significant doses" of radiation at Chernobyl plant
Soccer star Hope Solo arrested for DWI with children in vehicle, police say
Man charged with murder in death of missing teen Naomi Irion
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News, April 1, 2022
March jobs report shows strong gains; Grandson brings his grandparents' love song to life
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On