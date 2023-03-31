Trump Indictment
Nashville School Shooting
Army Helicopters Crash
Gwyneth Paltrow Trial
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Trump to face same judge who oversaw Trump Organization case
Manhattan DA's office defends Trump indictment, rebuffing House GOP chairs
At least 3 killed, dozens hurt as powerful storm system hits several states
One killed, dozens hurt when theatre roof collapses in Illinois
Dominion defamation case against Fox will go to trial, judge rules
U.S. reporter's arrest likely "approved at the highest levels in Moscow," ex-ambassador says
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman discharged from hospital
Pope Francis improving, to be discharged from hospital Saturday, Vatican says
Missing 2-year-old Florida boy found dead in alligator's mouth, police say
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News, March 31, 2023
Trump expected to surrender Tuesday in New York; Teens help seniors learn how to use technology.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On