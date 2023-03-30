Trump Indictment
Trump indicted in Manhattan, becoming first ex-president charged with a crime
Authorities release 911 calls from Nashville school shooting: "Please hurry"
Trump reacts to indictment and more from lawmakers, critics and allies
State Department confirms two U.S. citizens kidnapped in Haiti
Gwyneth Paltrow not responsible for ski crash, jury finds in civil trial
9 service members dead after Army Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
Capitol rioter known as "QAnon Shaman" released early from federal prison
DeSantis says Florida won't help extradite Trump after indictment
Brian Walshe indicted in murder of wife Ana Walshe
3/30: CBS News Prime Time
John Dickerson reports on the indictment of former President Donald Trump by a New York grand jury.
