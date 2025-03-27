Watch CBS News

3/27: The Daily Report

Lindsey Reiser reports on bipartisan calls for answers after the Signal group chat leak, how looming auto tariff policy could affect the U.S. market, and a revisit to a North Carolina tea company six months after Hurricane Helene struck.
