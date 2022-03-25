Ukraine Crisis
January 6 committee members may subpoena Justice Clarence Thomas' wife
Biden visits troops in Poland, will meet with Ukrainian refugees
U.S. confirms Ukraine struck Russian resupply ship
Republicans try out midterm messages during Jackson hearings
Parole recommended in 1976 Chowchilla kidnapping case
Jury awards $14 million to George Floyd protesters in Denver
Orlando theme park rider appeared to question seat restraint before teen's fatal fall
Omicron deaths of J&J recipients higher than other vaccinated Americans
Utah legislature bans transgender athletes from girls sports after veto
CBS Evening News, March 25, 2022
Biden in Poland to discuss Ukrainian refugee crisis; Cancer patient's son adopted by her nurse after she died
