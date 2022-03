4 shot in downtown Austin during final weekend of SXSW festival

Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 27

GOP backing an aggressive policy toward Ukraine, breaking with Trump

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Austin vows "significant reaction" if Russia uses chemical, biological weapons

Ukraine says Russia bombed art school sheltering 400 in city of Mariupol

Why are rents skyrocketing across the country?

The strategy behind the economic sanctions against Russia

Russia pummels strategic Ukrainian port city; Singers raise their voices in support for Ukraine at New York's Metropolitan Opera.

CBS Weekend News, March 20, 2022 Russia pummels strategic Ukrainian port city; Singers raise their voices in support for Ukraine at New York's Metropolitan Opera.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On