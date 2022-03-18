CBS Evening News, March 18, 2022

Kentucky and Iowa losses blow out millions of March Madness brackets

McCarthy says Madison Cawthorn is "wrong" about Zelenskyy

Ex-police officer and lawmaker plead guilty in Capitol riot

U.S. gas prices ease back from record high

Coach K and Duke get victory in first round of NCAA championship

U.S. military plane crashes with four on board in Norway, Norwegian government says

Sheriff's deputy killed, at least 50 homes destroyed in Texas wildfires

Don Young, dean of the House, dies at 88

The weapons the U.S. and allies are providing to Ukraine

Russian missiles hit Lviv in Western Ukraine; Activist injects new life into her Michigan community

