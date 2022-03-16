Ukraine Crisis
CBS News App
Show Schedule
Newsletters
Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden calls Putin a "war criminal" in sharpest condemnation since invasion
Irish prime minister tests positive for COVID just before Biden meeting
Zelenskyy calls for no-fly zone over Ukraine in emotional plea to U.S. Congress
How the Fed hiking interest rates could affect your wallet
DOJ settles Parkland school shooting civil cases for $127.5 million
Jussie Smollett released from jail following order from appeals court
At least 9 dead in crash involving college men's and women's golf teams
Five people accused of working in U.S. for Chinese secret police
U.S. says Russian troops "killed 10 people standing in line for bread"
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News, March 16, 2022
Zelenskyy makes impassioned plea for more U.S. aid; Chance encounter reconnects family who evacuated Ukraine
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On