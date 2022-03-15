CBS Evening News, March 15, 2022

U.S. gas prices dip as oil drops below $100 a barrel

BA.2 sub-variant now nearly a quarter of new COVID cases in U.S.

Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent starting in 2023

A closeup look at the U.S. air defense system near Ukraine

Pfizer asks FDA to OK fourth dose of COVID vaccine for seniors

Fox News cameraman, local producer killed in attack that wounded correspondent

