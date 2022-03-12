CDC revokes U.S. authority to expel migrant children

Texas judge temporarily blocks state from probing medical care for trans children

Hailey Bieber reveals she had a blood clot to her brain

Singer Traci Braxton of "Braxton Family Values" dies at 50

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 convicts in a single day

Black Ukraine refugees allege discrimination while trying to escape Russian invasion

Late winter storm brings snow to South and Northeast

Russian forces close in on Kyiv and bombard Mariupol

Russian forces close in on Ukraine’s capital as U.S. sends more weapons; Endurance shipwreck found.

3/12: CBS Saturday Morning Russian forces close in on Ukraine’s capital as U.S. sends more weapons; Endurance shipwreck found.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On