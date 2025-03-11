Watch CBS News

3/11: The Daily Report

Lindsey Reiser reports on a proposed ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia war, the back and forth on Canadian tariffs from the Trump administration, and what the U.S. has learned five years after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.