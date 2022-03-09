Ukraine Live Updates
Up to 6,000 Russians may have been killed in Ukraine, U.S. official estimates
New York man accused of assaulting Capitol officer with "football-type" tackle on Jan. 6
Inflation or "corporate greed"? Meat prices increased by double digits during pandemic
House passes $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package, with Ukraine aid
Maryland man who got first pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
Colorado elections clerk indicted in voting system breach
Florida House passes bill creating office to probe election crimes
These companies continue to do business in Russia
Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller sues January 6 select committee
CBS Evening News, March 9, 2022
Russian airstrike hits Ukrainian maternity hospital; Virginia woman makes borscht to help Ukraine
