Watch CBS News

3/8: CBS News Prime Time

John Dickerson speaks with NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy about flight issues, examines how turbulence could be related to climate change, and gets an update on Justice Department investigation into policing in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.