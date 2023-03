Three "Don't Say Gay" expansion bills introduced by Florida Republicans

Tiger Woods' girlfriend files for nullification of NDA

Following "significant" breach, DC Health Link user data is sold on dark web

Another atmospheric river takes aim at California as flooding risk grows

DOJ will review specialized police units in wake of Tyre Nichols beating

China "most consequential threat" to U.S security, top intel official says

Justice Department investigation finds Louisville police violated civil and constitutional rights; Rutgers star shares strong bond with mentor who helped him find basketball

CBS Evening News, March 8, 2023 Justice Department investigation finds Louisville police violated civil and constitutional rights; Rutgers star shares strong bond with mentor who helped him find basketball

