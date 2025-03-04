Watch CBS News

3/4: CBS Mornings Plus

Markets around the world respond to new U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada and China as President Trump prepares to address Congress. Also, Sen. Katie Britt, the youngest woman ever elected to the Senate, talks about Mr. Trump's address.
