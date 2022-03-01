Ukraine In Turmoil
Biden uses State of the Union to push "unity agenda"
Russian forces close in on Ukraine's capital as death toll mounts
Gina Raimondo selected as State of the Union designated survivor
CBS News projects Abbott and O'Rourke win Texas primaries, will face off in November
Ship carrying thousands of luxury cars to U.S. sinks in Atlantic Ocean
MLB cancels start of baseball season as talks falter
Millions of Americans could get tax refunds starting March 1
Lawsuit seeks to block Texas from investigating transgender care as child abuse
COVID vaccine for kids less effective against Omicron, but booster helps
CBS Evening News, March 1, 2022
War in Ukraine looms large over State of the Union; Charities, aid groups help families fleeing war-torn Ukraine
