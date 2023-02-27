CBS Evening News, February 27, 2023

Alex Murdaugh jurors to visit home where his wife and son were killed

House select committee on China to hold first high-profile hearing on Tuesday

DeSantis signs law to put Disney district under Florida state control

U.S. citizen killed in West Bank amid escalating violence

U.S. agencies have 30 days to remove TikTok from federal devices

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan to face crucial test at Supreme Court

U.S. takes action to prevent migrant child labor amid rise in violations

Winter storm takes aim at Northeast; A look at Carter G. Woodson's legacy

