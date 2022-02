$2.9 million worth of meth seized at California border

Poland and Sweden refuse to play Russia in World Cup qualifiers

Kyiv residents continue sheltering underground on third day of Russian invasion

Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Trump encourages Rick Scott to challenge McConnell for top GOP Senate role

NYPD detective worked to change system she says let her down

U.S., U.K. and EU to remove select Russian banks from SWIFT banking system

Ukraine slows Russian advance as tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee the country

Kyiv remains in Ukrainian control after days of intense fighting; Small town car dealership shines despite supply chain issues

CBS Weekend News, February 26, 2022 Kyiv remains in Ukrainian control after days of intense fighting; Small town car dealership shines despite supply chain issues

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On